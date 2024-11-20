Uber unveils Shuttle service for Bengaluru commuters at tech summit

Ride-hailing giant Uber is set to launch a shuttle service in Bengaluru. At the 2024 Bengaluru Tech Summit, the global mobility platform showcased ‘Uber Shuttle’ to Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge.

Accompanied by Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India, Kharge was given a demonstration of the app and the Uber Shuttle product. This service is aimed at enabling commuters to book larger vehicles, such as shuttles, to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

The mass-transit mobility solution is designed for urban commuters, featuring real-time tracking, digital payments, pre-booked seats, and air-conditioned, pocket-friendly rides on fixed routes.

Kharge highlighted the importance of technology-driven solutions to address traffic congestion and build smarter, more efficient transport systems in cities like Bengaluru. Uber Shuttle has already been launched in Delhi and Kolkata in collaboration with state governments and has gained popularity among city commuters.

Earlier this year, on the first day of his India visit, Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi explored the Uber Shuttle in Bengaluru with members of the Uber tech team, which is developing the product for India and global markets.

Uber Shuttle adds to the company's existing range of mobility options in India, which includes cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, as part of its multi-modal strategy. The Uber tech team has integrated features such as real-time tracking and cashless payments into the Shuttle service, similar to other products on the Uber app.

“This is the best time for Uber in India, and I am so proud of the team here,” Khosrowshahi said. “We are building high-capacity vehicles like Uber Bus that work for longer distances.”

Last year, Uber partnered with the State Transport Department in Kolkata to launch a B2C Uber Shuttle service in March 2024. The service uses air-conditioned buses on predefined routes, allowing commuters to pre-book seats up to a week in advance. It includes features such as live tracking, cashless payments, and a 24x7 safety line. Uber had previously launched its B2B offering, ‘Uber Corporate Shuttle,’ in 2021.