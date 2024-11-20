Jaguar unveils new logo ahead of electric car launch, Musk takes a jibe

Jaguar, the iconic British luxury carmaker, has introduced a redesigned logo as it shifts focus to an all-electric vehicle lineup. The company announced this rebranding move as part of a ‘new era’ for the 102-year-old automaker, according to a report by CNN.

Jaguar’s new logo features gold-coloured letters in a custom font, spelling ‘Jaguar’ primarily in lowercase, with the ‘G’ and ‘U’ capitalised. The automaker described it as a ‘powerful celebration of modernism’ that balances ‘geometric form, symmetry, and simplicity’ while blending upper and lowercase characters in a visually harmonious design.

The company has also updated its iconic leaping cat emblem, known as the ‘leaper’. Jaguar referred to it as the brand’s ‘precious mark of provenance’, symbolising excellence and serving as a hallmark of its identity. “Always leaping forward, it represents the brand’s commitment to progress,” Jaguar noted in its announcement.

The introduction of the new logo aligns with the automaker’s plans to launch three electric vehicles in 2026. This redesign serves as a ‘fire break’, symbolising its transition toward becoming a fully electric luxury brand.

Reinventing Jaguar for the electric age

Known for its high-end race cars and luxury sedans, Jaguar has undergone significant changes in recent years. In the US, it now offers only the F-Pace SUV, while it has ceased selling cars entirely in the UK. This shift comes as the brand aims to reposition itself as a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market, with its first EV slated for production in 2026.

Elon Musk takes a jibe at Jaguar’s redesign

The rebranding has sparked varied responses online, further amplified by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s reaction. Jaguar’s rebranding video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the tagline “Copy nothing,” showcased vivid visuals and text like “create exuberant” and “delete ordinary”, without featuring any cars. Musk responded with the pointed question, “Do you sell cars?”

Jaguar replied cheekily, “Yes. We’d love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on December 2nd? Warmest regards, Jaguar.”

Online reactions draw criticism and curiosity

The rebranding effort has drawn scepticism, with some users questioning the absence of vehicles in the campaign. Comments ranged from, “They don’t make cars anymore. They make mistakes,” to comparisons with dating sites.

Others inquired about the iconic leaping cat emblem, to which Jaguar responded that it had been “reimagined.” To users wondering about the absence of cars in the ad, Jaguar replied, “Think of this as a declaration of intent” and “Introducing you to the future.”