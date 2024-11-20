SECI signs MoU with H2Global Stiftung to promote green hydrogen initiatives

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This aims to enhance knowledge exchange on market-based mechanisms and foster cooperation between India and importing countries, thereby contributing to the global advancement of the green hydrogen

The cooperation may provide valuable insights into global hydrogen market dynamics. | Representative Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 5:49 PM IST
State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has inked an initial pact with H2Global Stiftung to establish a collaborative framework to promote Green Hydrogen initiatives.

This aims to enhance knowledge exchange on market-based mechanisms and foster cooperation between India and importing countries, thereby contributing to the global advancement of the green hydrogen economy, according to an official statement.

According to the statement SECI, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with H2Global Stiftung to establish a collaborative framework to promote Green Hydrogen initiatives.

The collaboration offers India the opportunity to work on joint tender design concepts, particularly in structuring joint tenders that aligns with India's ambition to become export hub of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The cooperation may provide valuable insights into global hydrogen market dynamics, including trade logistics and stakeholder engagement, which can be instrumental in furthering India's green hydrogen initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Sanjay Sharma, Director (Solar), SECI, and Susana Moreira, Executive Director, H2Global, on Tuesday in the presence of Timo Bollerhey, CEO HintCo, Markus Exenberger, Executive Director, H2 Global Foundation, Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary (Ministry of New & Renewable Energy), Abhay Bhakare, Mission Director, NGHM, Dr Prasad Chapekar, DS, MNRE, and K R Jyothi Lal, ACS Kerala.

Topics :Solar Energy Corporation of Indiasolar energyhydrogen fuel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

