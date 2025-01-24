Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DLF Q3FY25 results: Consolidated net profit rises 61% to Rs 1,058.73 cr

DLF's revenue from operations grew marginally by 0.5 per cent to Rs 1,528.7 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 1,521.2 crore in Q3FY24

DLF, Real estate, DLF properties
DLF, Real estate (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Realty major DLF on Friday reported a 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) at Rs 1,058.73 crore, up from Rs 655.71 crore reported in the same period last year.
 
DLF’s revenue from operations grew marginally by 0.5 per cent to Rs 1,528.7 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 1,521.2 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
On a sequential basis, the Gurugram-based realtor’s net profit fell by 23 per cent, while revenue witnessed a 22 per cent drop from Rs 1,381.2 crore and Rs 1,975 crore recorded in Q2FY25, respectively.
 
The growth can be attributed to the company’s performance in its development and rental businesses.
 
DLF stated that its development business continued its growth trajectory this quarter, delivering record new sales bookings of Rs 12,093 crore in the December quarter.

“Our latest super luxury offering, The Dahlias in DLF 5, Gurugram, performed exceptionally well, garnering Rs 11,816 crore of new bookings in the opening quarter,” the company added.
 
The company noted that the overwhelming response to its new offering has resulted in surpassing its annual guidance.
 
For its rental business, DLF said that the development of subsequent phases of Downtown, Chennai, and Downtown, Gurugram, totalling around 11 million square feet (msf), remains on track. “Our ongoing projects, including Atrium Place in Gurugram and three retail malls, are expected to be completed soon, with rents commencing in the next fiscal,” it added.
 
The operating cash surplus generated during the December quarter was Rs 1,850 crore. Consequently, the net cash position stood at Rs 4,534 crore at the end of the period.
 
The company posted its results after market hours. On Friday, DLF’s stock fell by 2.80 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 695.05 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

