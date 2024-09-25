Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UBS Group completes acquisition of HDFC Bank shares valued at Rs 543 cr

These shares were offloaded by Paris-based BNP Paribas through its affiliate BNP Paribas Financial Markets at the same price

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Swiss financial services company UBS Group on Wednesday bought shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank for over Rs 543 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available on the BSE, UBS Group's arm UBS Principal Capital Asia purchased 30.72 lakh shares of Mumbai-based HDFC Bank.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 1,768.05 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 543.27 crore.

Shares of HDFC Bank rose 0.59 per cent to close at Rs 1,778.85 apiece on the BSE.

In a separate block deal on the BSE, Goldman Sachs bought 5.52 lakh shares of Five-Star Business Finance for over Rs 45 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 824 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 45.50 crore, the data showed on the exchange.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based Duro Capital through its arm Duro India Opportunities Fund Pte Ltd FDI sold these shares at the same price.

Duro Capital is an India-focused investment management firm and is the manager for the Duro India Opportunities Fund.

On Wednesday, shares of Five-Star Business Finance jumped 4.51 per cent to end at Rs 808.40 per piece on the BSE.


First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News