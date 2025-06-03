UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new chief financial officer

State-run UCO Bank has appointed Sumit Khandelwal as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect, according to a regulatory filing.

Khandelwal, who previously served as the general manager and the zonal head of the bank's New Delhi zone, replaces Sujoy Dutta as CFO.

The 48-year-old banker holds bachelor's degrees in commerce and in law.

He is also a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant, and a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB), according to the filing.

Khandelwal brings over 15 years of diverse banking experience, having served across multiple corporate branches, zones, and departments within the bank, it added.