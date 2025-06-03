Home / Companies / News / UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new chief financial officer

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new chief financial officer

Khandelwal, who previously served as the general manager and the zonal head of the bank's New Delhi zone, replaces Sujoy Dutta as CFO

UCO Bank
Khandelwal brings over 15 years of diverse banking experience (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
State-run UCO Bank has appointed Sumit Khandelwal as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect, according to a regulatory filing.

Khandelwal, who previously served as the general manager and the zonal head of the bank's New Delhi zone, replaces Sujoy Dutta as CFO.

The 48-year-old banker holds bachelor's degrees in commerce and in law.

He is also a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant, and a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB), according to the filing.

Khandelwal brings over 15 years of diverse banking experience, having served across multiple corporate branches, zones, and departments within the bank, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

