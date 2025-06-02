SC asks CoC to consider INSCO's plan if terms match AGI's offer for HNGI

The Supreme Court has asked the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Hindustan National Glass and Industries (HNGI) to consider the resolution plan of Independent Sugar Corporation (INSCO), provided the cash payment by INSCO to the CoC matches AGI’s commercial offering

The apex court has also said that the resolution plan submitted by INSCO will be considered only if the company “adheres to its original payment to the operational creditors and workmen of ₹ 50 crore, and the equity to the CoC would remain”.

Should INSCO meet these conditions, the CoC shall consider its resolution plan for HNGI, and the plan is to be approved by both the creditors and the adjudicating authority by June 27.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court calls crypto laws obsolete, urges govt to act on regulation INSCO’s plan involves ₹1,850 crore to financial creditors, in addition to 5 per cent equity and ₹50 crore to operational creditors. AGI Greenpac, in its plan, had offered ₹2,207 crore to financial creditors, ₹6 crore to operational creditors, but no equity to the CoC. In February this year, glass and sanitaryware maker AGI Greenpac sought a review of the Supreme Court ruling that quashed the approval of its resolution plan for HNGI, citing failure to obtain proper approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

