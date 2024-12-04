Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UK's Vodafone Group to sell remaining 3% stake in India's Indus Towers

The British firm said it has launched a placing of its remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers through an accelerated book build offering

In June, Vodafone sold a bigger-than-planned 18 per cent stake in Indus Towers, raising $1.82 billion. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
Vodafone Group will sell its remaining 3 per cent stake in Indian telecom infrastructure developer Indus Towers, the British telecom group said on Wednesday. 
The British firm said it has launched a placing of its remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers through an accelerated book build offering. 
The FTSE 100 company also said the proceeds from the placing will be used firstly to repay Vodafone's outstanding borrowings of $101 million, which was secured against its Indian assets. 
In June, Vodafone sold a bigger-than-planned 18 per cent stake in Indus Towers, raising $1.82 billion.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

