Home / Companies / News / UK set to win battle for electric Jaguar Land Rover battery plant

UK set to win battle for electric Jaguar Land Rover battery plant

Tata has chosen a site in Somerset, west England, owned by Salamanca Group, an investment and advisory business with roots in real estate, people familiar with the plans said

Bloomberg
Electric Jaguar and Land Rover (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By James Woolcock and Ellen Milligan

The UK is set to secure a commitment from Tata Group to build a battery plant supplying a new range of electric Jaguar and Land Rover models.
 
Tata has chosen a site in Somerset, west England, owned by Salamanca Group, an investment and advisory business with roots in real estate, people familiar with the plans said. The Indian parent of the British brands will outline its decision as soon as this week, said the people, declining to be named discussing non-public information.

Tata previously considered building its battery site in Spain, but a decision in favor of the UK will help to secure the future of JLR’s plants in its traditional home market. The cell factory will have an eventual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours, enough to supply roughly half a million vehicles per year depending on the size of the batteries.

The decision marks a significant win for the government and auto industry, which has been struggling to compete with green-technology incentives in the US and European Union. The company at the center of a proposed battery factory in the north east of England, Britishvolt Ltd., fell into administration earlier this year.

It would also be an important political victory for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. European car manufacturers have been raising the alarm over upcoming tariffs on electric vehicles shipped between the UK and EU, warning that assembling cars in Britain may become too expensive after Brexit rules kick in. Attempts by UK officials to persuade Brussels to delay the deadline haven’t yet progressed, potentially threatening Britain’s car industry.

Meanwhile, Sunak’s Conservative Party risks losing three key parliamentary seats in a triple by-election vote on Thursday. One of those seats, Somerton and Frome, is just a 30 minute drive from where the JLR battery plant is due to be built.

Read More: UK Lobbies for Laxer Brexit Rules as Carmakers Seek Help

Tata’s battery-cell operation Agratas, which is building two factories — one in India and one in Europe — earlier this month posted job openings for UK-based battery factory jobs.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said they don’t comment on negotiations with private companies. A spokesperson for Salamanca declined to comment. A spokesperson for Tata Group declined to comment.

Also Read

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover Q1 retail sales up 29% at 1,01,994 units

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track: Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

Interest rate hikes, global inflationary pressures may impact demand: JLR

Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

SBI to set up trustee company to manage corporate debt market dev fund

RIL shares hit 52-week high; market valuation again reaches Rs 19 trn-mark

Startups have obligation to take India's flag to other countries: Paytm CEO

Amazon.com Inc says its carbon emissions fell for first time in 2022

Piramal Pharma's Rs 1,050 crore rights issue gets Sebi's approval

Topics :Jaguar Land Rover IndiaElectric mobility

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story