UKG names Jennifer Morgan as new CEO, Nitin Chandel to lead India business

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on Monday announced the appointment of Jennifer Morgan as its new CEO, and Nitin Chandel as the new Group Vice President and Country Manager for India.

UKG is a provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions. It serves 80,000 businesses across more than 150 countries.

Morgan succeeds Chris Todd, who stepped down earlier this month. She holds over three decades of experience in the enterprise software industry, having served as global head of portfolio operations at Blackstone, and co-CEO at SAP.

Morgan told PTI that she envisions scaling the company's operations in India and growing UKG's India headcount by a third in FY25, building on the "strong base" of 3,000 employees.