UKG names Jennifer Morgan as new CEO, Nitin Chandel to lead India business

Morgan, who holds over three decades of experience in the enterprise software industry, succeeds Chris Todd, who stepped down earlier this month

UKG, Ultimate Kronos Group
In 2020, Ultimate Software and Kronos merged in a $22 billion deal and rebranded as -- UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) -- a cloud-based workforce management company | Credit: Company Twitter account
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:01 PM IST
UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on Monday announced the appointment of Jennifer Morgan as its new CEO, and Nitin Chandel as the new Group Vice President and Country Manager for India.

UKG is a provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions. It serves 80,000 businesses across more than 150 countries.

Morgan succeeds Chris Todd, who stepped down earlier this month. She holds over three decades of experience in the enterprise software industry, having served as global head of portfolio operations at Blackstone, and co-CEO at SAP.

Morgan told PTI that she envisions scaling the company's operations in India and growing UKG's India headcount by a third in FY25, building on the "strong base" of 3,000 employees.

Currently, UKG's solutions are used by over 1 million employees in India across sectors like manufacturing, IT, BPO, retail, IT, and healthcare, she said.

In 2020, Ultimate Software and Kronos merged in a $22 billion deal and rebranded as -- UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) -- a cloud-based workforce management company.


First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

