Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Medi Assist to fully acquire Paramount Health in a deal worth Rs 400 cr

Medi Assist to fully acquire Paramount Health in a deal worth Rs 400 cr

The deal was concluded at an enterprise value of about Rs 311 crore, and around Rs 110 crore of cash equivalents will be paid as part of the acquisition

Medi Assist
Paramount is a prominent player in the TPA space, owned by Fairfax Asia and the Shah family. | Source: Official website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Medi Assist Healthcare Services, which offers third-party administration services to insurance firms, on Monday said it will fully acquire Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA in a deal valued at over Rs 400 crore.

Medi Assist Insurance TPA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medi Assist Healthcare Services, has inked a pact with Fairfax Asia and Nayan Shah & family to acquire Mumbai-based Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Paramount is a prominent player in the TPA space, owned by Fairfax Asia and the Shah family.

With the acquisition of Paramount TPA, Medi Assist TPA's market share will grow to 36.6 per cent for the group segment and 23.6 per cent of the health insurance industry, by premiums managed, the company said.

The deal was concluded at an enterprise value of about Rs 311 crore, and around Rs 110 crore of cash equivalents will be paid as part of the acquisition, it added.

The acquisition represents one of the largest TPA deals in India, subject to regulatory (Irdai) approvals, it added.

More From This Section

Medi Assist Insurance TPA to acquire Paramount Health for Rs 312 crore

Tata Group to give jobs to 4,000 women from U'khand at TN, Karnataka plants

Adani Group set to surpass Rs 1 trn Ebitda in FY25, plans $2 bn share sale

Medi Assist set to buy Paramount Health at enterprise value of Rs 312 cr

UltraTech Cement raises $500 mn through sustainability-linked loans

Paramount TPA works with 30 insurers, and over 3,000 group customers and retail policyholders.

"This strategic move strengthens our market leadership and aligns with our long-term vision of making quality healthcare accessible and efficient. I welcome the Paramount team to the Medi Assist family and to achieving greater milestones," Medi Assist CEO Satish Gidugu said.

Paramount TPA MD Nayan Shah said the coming together of two leading TPAs will go a long way in delivering on the promise of insurance for all by 2047.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Medic rape: AIIMS doctors demand Central Protection Act for medical workers

Aster DM Healthcare Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 81.3% to Rs 81 cr

Ayushman Bharat, Schedule M on health ministry and DoP's top agenda

Young voters set to shape India's political future in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Serum Institute responds for first time on Covishield amid safety row

Topics :Healthcare in IndiaPharma industryacquisition

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story