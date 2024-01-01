UltraTech Cement Q3 sales up 6% to 27.3 MT, overseas production up 20%

Leading cement maker UltraTech's consolidated sales rose by 6 per cent to 27.32 million tonnes (MT) year-on-year in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The total sales volume in the domestic market was up 5 per cent to 26.06 MT during the quarter under review, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company's grey cement production in the domestic market was at 25.44 MT in the October-December quarter FY24, reporting 5 per cent growth, while its white cement production was 0.48 MT, up 14 per cent.

UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement, was 1.38 MT in Q3/FY24, up 20 per cent, the statement added.

The Aditya Birla Group firm has a consolidated capacity of 138.39 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals.

UltraTech is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding the China market.