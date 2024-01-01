Home / Companies / News / UltraTech Cement Q3 sales up 6% to 27.3 MT, overseas production up 20%

UltraTech Cement Q3 sales up 6% to 27.3 MT, overseas production up 20%

The total sales volume in the domestic market was up 5 per cent to 26.06 MT during the quarter under review, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing

UltraTech is the hird largest cement producer in the world, excluding the China market.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Leading cement maker UltraTech's consolidated sales rose by 6 per cent to 27.32 million tonnes (MT) year-on-year in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The total sales volume in the domestic market was up 5 per cent to 26.06 MT during the quarter under review, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's grey cement production in the domestic market was at 25.44 MT in the October-December quarter FY24, reporting 5 per cent growth, while its white cement production was 0.48 MT, up 14 per cent.

UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement, was 1.38 MT in Q3/FY24, up 20 per cent, the statement added.

The Aditya Birla Group firm has a consolidated capacity of 138.39 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals.

UltraTech is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding the China market.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Adani Group completes acquisition of Sanghi Industries, revises offer price

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Voda-Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

Cybersecurity firm TAC considering IPO in 2024 among options to raise funds

Tata Motors domestic sales rise 4% in Dec; EV sales rise 21% in Q3FY24

ONGC seeks partners to cut gas flaring, zero methane emission by 2030

Air India's new Airbus A350 to enter commercial service on January 22

Karur Vysya Bank biz grows at 14.74% to stand at Rs 1.58 trn for Q3FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UltraTechUltraTech Cementcement industryCement

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story