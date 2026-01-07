Home / Companies / News / United Breweries plans to step up visi-cooler deployment by nearly 50%

India's largest beer maker will expand its visi-cooler network, add new capacity and roll out product innovations to drive accessibility and category growth

Vivek Gupta, CEO, UBL
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 6:10 PM IST
India’s largest beer maker, United Breweries Ltd (UBL), plans to increase visi-cooler deployment by nearly 50 per cent over the next year to improve beer accessibility and consumption.
 
For UBL, cold-chain expansion remains a key growth driver. UBL has already deployed close to 40,000 visi-coolers (visibility coolers). Visi-coolers refer to glass-door refrigerators used to cool drinks, dairy and other relevant food products in retail stores.
 
“Beer consumption drops sharply where consumers do not have access to cold beer, particularly in Tier II and Tier III towns. Visi-coolers directly drive category growth and market share,” Vivek Gupta, chief executive officer, UBL, told Business Standard. He highlighted that the company is also investing in energy-efficient and low-power coolers.
 
UBL is also expanding capacity to meet rising demand. Two new canning lines in Telangana and Maharashtra are set to be operational within six months, while the company’s greenfield brewery in Uttar Pradesh remains on track to come online within 18 months.
 
While beer demand slowed in the second half of 2025 due to heavy rains and affordability pressures, Gupta remains optimistic. “With innovation, improved availability and supportive taxation, we expect the beer category to rebound to 5-6 per cent growth in 2026. At UBL, we believe we will continue to outpace the market,” he added.
 
The company has rolled out Kingfisher Storm Smooth, a new strong beer variant aimed at tapping evolving consumer preferences and accelerating category growth.
 
Calling Storm Smooth a ‘game-changing’ roll-out, Gupta said the product fills a clear gap in the market. “Consumers were looking for a strong beer that is smoother, less bitter, more sessionable and without a heavy aftertaste. Storm Smooth has been designed precisely for this emerging preference,” he said.
 
Kingfisher Storm Smooth will be available across leading retail outlets in Rajasthan and will be priced at ₹100 for a 330 ml bottle, ₹145 for a 500 ml can, and ₹185 for a 650 ml bottle.
 
The rollout of the new variant has begun in Rajasthan. As part of a phased expansion strategy, Karnataka is expected to follow, with more states to be added based on early response. Together, Rajasthan and Karnataka account for around 20 per cent of UBL’s business.
 
Kingfisher, UBL’s flagship brand, remains central to its growth strategy. Gupta said the new launch is expected to attract younger drinkers aligning with the legal age and re-engage lapsed consumers who may have found traditional strong beers too harsh.
 

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

