Voting advisory firms back MUFG's $4.4 bn investment in Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance has secured the backing of voting advisory firms on its resolutions pertaining to a $4.4 billion investment by Japan’s MUFG Bank — the largest foreign direct investment in India’s financial services sector — for a 20 per cent stake in the country’s second-largest retail non-banking finance company.

The special resolutions will be put to vote between January 11 and 13, with an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for January 14. US-based Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and domestic proxy firm InGovern have issued reports recommending a ‘for’ vote on multiple resolutions to be taken up.

The first two resolutions are the preferential allotment of shares amounting to a 20 per cent shareholding to MUFG Bank and the grant of special rights to MUFG Bank. These are special resolutions requiring 75 per cent of votes cast. The third resolution is the $200 million (approximately Rs 1,680 crore) non-compete fee being paid by MUFG to the promoter entity Shriram Ownership Trust (SOT). This resolution is an ordinary resolution, with promoters abstaining from voting on it. This prevents promoter affiliates from competing in lending, digital lending, fintech, or using the ‘Shriram’ brand in competing businesses (except existing activities), effective until the investor holds less than a 10 per cent stake. Both voting advisory firms are unanimous in their view that the investment will improve access to funding.

As of now, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold 49.61 per cent and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) hold 18.65 per cent of the company’s shares, with many FIIs and DIIs being long-term investors. Promoters (the Shriram Group) hold 25.39 per cent and non-institutional public investors hold 6.34 per cent. Post the issue of 20 per cent to MUFG, promoter stake will come down to 20 per cent, FIIs to 39 per cent, DIIs to 15 per cent, and public shareholding to 5 per cent. ISS noted that there are no known issues surrounding the proposal for the $200 million paid to SOT and that it is to be paid only upon completion of the preferential issue of equity shares to the investor, in accordance with the terms of the investment agreement. ISS also noted that the non-compete fee is being paid for a genuine restraint applied to the promoters from entering any competing business and that the agreement provides for the scope of application and duration. The promoters are being paid directly by MUFG and, hence, concerns of any value leakage are mitigated.