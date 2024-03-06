Home / Companies / News / United Spirits gets Rs 4.47 cr tax demand from Maharashtra authorities

United Spirits gets Rs 4.47 cr tax demand from Maharashtra authorities

The state tax authority has demanded Rs 1.21 crore as MVAT, including a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 3.26 crore as CST

Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:33 PM IST
Liquor maker United Spirits, now Diageo India, on Wednesday said it has received a tax demand of Rs 4.47 crore from the Maharashtra state tax authorities for non-submission of statutory declaration forms.
 
The assessment order dated March 5, 2024, is for FY 2018-19 for CST (Central Sales tax) and MVAT (Maharashtra Value Added Tax), the company said in a regulatory filing.
 

The state tax authority has demanded Rs 1.21 crore as MVAT, including a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 3.26 crore as CST.
 
"Deputy Commissioner, State Tax has levied demand on non-submission of statutory declaration forms and disallowed an element of input tax credit," it said.
 
The company said it will be contesting the matter by filing a rectification application or appeal before the higher authorities.
Based on the company's risk-assessment process, it believes to have a good case and does not expect any material financial implication, it added. 

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

