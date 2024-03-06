Home / Companies / News / China's Antfin offloads 2.1% of Zomato stake worth $341.5 million

China's Antfin offloads 2.1% of Zomato stake worth $341.5 million

The stake sale comes amid tensions between Beijing and New Delhi over issues ranging from border disputes to India's increasing scrutiny of Chinese businesses and investment

Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

China's Antfin sold a 2.1% stake in Indian food delivery platform Zomato worth $341.5 million on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed.

The stake sale comes amid tensions between Beijing and New Delhi over issues ranging from border disputes to India's increasing scrutiny of Chinese businesses and investment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Antfin, which held a 6.42% stake in Zomato as of December-end, sold 176.4 million shares in the price range of 160.11-160.40 rupees each. About 56.8 million shares were bought by Morgan Stanley, the data showed, while details of the other buyers were not disclosed.

In November last year, China's Alipay exited Zomato, offloading its entire 3.44% stake in the Indian food delivery platform.

Zomato's shares settled 2.6% lower at 161.55 rupees on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the shares hit a record high, aided partly by improving investor sentiment after stronger earnings in the third quarter.

The shares more than doubled in 2023 and are up nearly 30.5% so far in 2024.

Also Read

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Swiggy raises platform fee by 50% to Rs 3 on food delivery orders

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Man gets kebab in Gurugram from Lucknow in less than 30 mins, sues Zomato

Food, quick delivery platforms clock all-time high orders on New Year's Eve

CCI clears Ring Plus Aqua's 59% stake buy in Maini Precision Products

Moody's affirms 'Ba3' rating to Tata Motors, positive outlook post demerger

Aluminium makers race to cut costs through green power, captive mining

Sumitomo Wiring divests 4.4% stake in Samvardhana Motherson for Rs 3,633 cr

IOC to become first Indian firm to manufacture fuel for Formula 1 cars

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ZomatoFood delivery in Indiaonline food deliveryChinese investors

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story