UPL to spin off crop protection business into separate listed entity

UPL Limited on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to spin off its crop protection business, creating what it described as the world’s second-largest listed pure-play crop protection platform.

Under a composite scheme of arrangement, UPL will consolidate its India and international crop protection businesses into a new listed entity, UPL Global Sustainable Agri Solutions.

The existing company, UPL, will continue as a diversified agriculture and specialty chemicals company.

The restructuring will be carried out in three steps: the merger of UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions, which houses the India crop protection business, into UPL; the demerger of the India crop protection business into UPL Global; and the amalgamation of UPL Crop Protection Holdings, which owns the group’s international crop protection operations, into UPL Global.