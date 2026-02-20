Tata Motors is sharpening its electric vehicle strategy around a blunt reality: EVs will not scale in India unless the sub-Rs 12 lakh segment opens up. The company came up with its first battery-as-a-service (BaaS) offering with the Punch.ev refresh to let customers compare the ownership costs with other models in the market and will be offering BaaS options in its entry-level EVs, including the Tiago.ev, over time.

Launching the updated Punch.ev at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), with an optional battery-as-a-service (BaaS) structure starting at Rs 6.49 lakh plus a battery usage charge of Rs 2.6 per km, Tata Motors is explicitly targeting the entry segment that accounts for nearly two-thirds of India’s passenger vehicle demand but remains marginal for EVs.

According to Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, this price band is the hardest to crack. “Below Rs 12 lakh, the EV market is negligible,” he said, pointing to structural constraints such as limited GST arbitrage, tight price points and the need to offer sufficient real-world range for single-car ownership. EV penetration in the sub-Rs 12 lakh segment, where more than 3 million PVs sell annually, is only around 1.5 per cent, while the penetration is a strong 10 per cent in the above-Rs 12 lakh segment. Overall EV penetration in India’s 4.2 million PV market is around 4–5 per cent at the moment, with TaMo as the market leader.

That is also why Tata Motors is now open to extending BaaS beyond Punch.ev to other entry-level EVs, including Tiago.ev. But Chandra is clear-eyed about what BaaS actually is — and what it is not. “It is not really a service. It is a twin-EMI structure,” he said, adding that market adoption remains low at around 2 to 3 per cent. BaaS, in his assessment, is a visualisation tool rather than a decisive buying trigger. It helps customers compare EV ownership with petrol cars by splitting the vehicle cost into two EMIs — one for the car and one for the battery — mapped to a per-kilometre running cost. “My real instrument is not BaaS. My real instrument is the value proposition of the car,” Chandra said, stressing that the final buying decision is driven by the actual sticker price, not financing structures.

The Punch.ev refresh is part of a wider effort to remove practical barriers in the entry segment. With new 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery options, Tata is repositioning Punch.ev from being largely a second or third city car to a viable single-car option capable of intercity use. Chandra expects volumes to rise by 30 to 50 per cent from the current 1,500 to 1,800 units a month as range confidence improves. At the portfolio level, Tata Motors is steadily shifting Punch away from an ICE-heavy mix. EV penetration within Punch is currently about 10 per cent, while overall clean-energy penetration — EV plus CNG — has risen to around 43 per cent. This includes roughly 17 per cent EVs across the series and 26 to 27 per cent from CNG. Chandra expects EV penetration within Punch to move to 15 to 20 per cent in the near term and stabilise at around 25 to 30 per cent by 2030.

Regionally, adoption is already far higher. In markets such as Jaipur and Kerala, EVs account for 30 to 40 per cent of Tata’s local sales, driven by home charging, solar adoption and dense urban clusters. Chandra sees this pattern spreading outward from cities to nearby towns and rural pockets as early adopters complete four to five years of ownership. Crucially, Tata Motors is also open to breaking the ICE–EV design linkage. Chandra said future EVs may come in body styles that do not have an ICE counterpart. While Tata continues to use familiar “top hats” for scale and customer acceptance, he emphasised that the underlying architecture is already pure EV, not a conversion. Sharing design elements, he said, is a cost and volume decision — not a technological compromise.