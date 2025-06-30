MiPhi launches India's first locally designed, manufactured enterprise SSDs

MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited, a strategic joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Taiwan's Phison Technology, announced that it has begun designing and manufacturing enterprise-grade Solid State Drives (SSDs) in India—becoming the first homegrown brand to do so.

ALSO READ: Apple mulls using artificial intelligence to design semiconductors: Report The company said this milestone marks a significant step in advancing India’s vision to lead the global technology revolution by creating advanced data storage solutions designed and built in India, for India and the world.

“MiPhi’s enterprise SSDs are not just storage devices—they are a powerful example of what Indian innovation can achieve when backed by vision, engineering excellence, and global collaboration. They reflect our commitment to building digital sovereignty, fostering self-reliance, and setting new benchmarks for enterprise-grade technology designed and manufactured entirely in India,” said Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, MiPhi Semiconductors, in a statement on Monday.

Designed for high-performance and digital sovereignty Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO of MiPhi Semiconductors, noted that the global data economy is projected to generate over 180 zettabytes by 2025, underpinned by high-performance, reliable infrastructure. “By designing and manufacturing enterprise SSDs entirely in India, MiPhi is strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure. This is a critical step towards fostering innovation and advancing the vision of a self-reliant, globally competitive digital India,” he said. ALSO READ: Tata Electronics, BEL sign MoU to develop local semiconductor solutions MiPhi’s SSD offerings are purpose-built for data centres, high-performance computing, and mission-critical enterprise environments, making it the only brand currently designing and manufacturing enterprise SSDs within the country.

SSDs built for India’s AI and cloud ecosystem The components are designed to deliver ultra-fast speeds, enhanced durability, and industry-leading security—features aligned with the growing demands of India’s expanding data centres, cloud service providers and AI workloads. Engineered for future growth, the SSDs offer scalable, seamless performance while meeting global quality standards. With the global enterprise SSD market expected to grow from USD 27 billion in 2024 to over USD 50 billion by 2028, and India’s data centre capacity projected to surpass 1.3 GW with over USD 10 billion in investments by 2026, demand for secure, high-performance, and locally made storage solutions is set to surge.