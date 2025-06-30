Curious about how Amazon delivers? Free fulfilment centre tours coming soon

Amazon is set to launch free guided tours of its fulfilment centres in India later this year, giving customers a behind-the-scenes look at how packages are picked, packed, and shipped. The initiative, part of its global Amazon Tours programme, will begin with sites in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

“We’ve built India’s fastest, safest, and most reliable operations network, and now we’re excited to give people a chance to see it firsthand,” said Abhinav Singh, Amazon’s vice-president of operations, India and Australia.

Inside the fulfilment centres

The tours will take place at two of Amazon’s most significant facilities. The Delhi-NCR FC, the largest in North India, covers 450,000 sq ft — about the size of eight football fields. The fulfilment centre at Bengaluru is Amazon’s largest in the country, and it offers over two million cubic feet of storage — equivalent to the volume of 800 Olympic-sized swimming pools.