US-based Capital group divests 1.7% stake worth Rs 148 cr in IT firm Mastek

Financial services company Capital Group on Tuesday divested a 1.7 per cent stake in IT firm Mastek for over Rs 148 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, US-based Capital group through its arm SmallCap World Fund Inc offloaded 5.30 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.7 per cent stake in Mastek.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,801.68 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 148.49 crore.

After the share sale, Capital group's holding in Mastek has come down to 6.24 per cent from 7.94 per cent.