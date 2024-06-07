Home / Companies / News / USFDA issues Form 483 with four observations to Dr Reddy's API unit

USFDA issues Form 483 with four observations to Dr Reddy's API unit

"We have been issued a Form 483 with four observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," the drug firm said

Dr Reddy's
The inspection was conducted from May 30, 2024 to June 7, 2024, it added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with four observations after inspecting its Andhra Pradesh-based API manufacturing facility.

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) today completed a GMP inspection at the company's API manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The inspection was conducted from May 30, 2024 to June 7, 2024, it added.
 

"We have been issued a Form 483 with four observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," the drug firm said.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Also Read

USFDA issues Form 483 with 1 inspectional observation to Cipla's Maha unit

USFDA issues Form 483 with 5 observations to Torrent Pharma's Guj unit

Laurus Labs slips 4% as arm gets 5 observations post USFDA inspection

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

Zydus Lifesciences gets six observations from USFDA for API plant

Torrent Group market capitalisation doubles to $20 billlion in one year

Tata-owned British icon JLR is out for hunt with models assembled in India

WisdomNext to push generative AI play for Tata Consultancy Services

Toyota Kirloskar Motor looks to expand used car business across key cities

Dr Reddy's Laboratories eyes acquisitions to drive growth in India

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :USFDADr ReddysPharma industry

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story