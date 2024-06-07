Home / Companies / News / Toyota Kirloskar Motor looks to expand used car business across key cities

Toyota Kirloskar Motor looks to expand used car business across key cities

The automaker on Friday inaugurated its first company-owned Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in New Delhi under brand name Toyota U-Trust

Toyota, Toyota logo
TKM had forayed into the used car business in 2022 with the opening of an outlet in Bengaluru. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor aims to expand its used car business across key cities, as per a senior company official.

The automaker on Friday inaugurated its first company-owned Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in New Delhi under brand name Toyota U-Trust.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"With the Indian used car market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8 per cent and currently being 1.3 times the size of the new car market, the sector holds significant growth potential," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President Takashi Takamiya said.
 

The company's expansion in Delhi and plans for more outlets across key cities underscore the strategy to create a seamless, transparent, and reliable used car market for customers, he added.

TKM had forayed into the used car business in 2022 with the opening of an outlet in Bengaluru.
 

Also Read

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise prices on select vehicles from April 1

Safety issue: Toyota to oversee model certification at subsidiary Daihatsu

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India: Check price, features & more

Toyota Kirloskar sees highest-ever monthly sales at 27,180 units in March

Auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 45% at 233,346 units in 2023

Dr Reddy's Laboratories eyes acquisitions to drive growth in India

Indian EV maker Wardwizard bags $1.29 billion order from Philippines firm

A sporty hatchback: Tata Motors launches Altroz Racer at Rs 9.49 lakh

Stable policy, revenue visibility, regulated margins triggers for NTPC

Adani Group plans to invest over $1 billion in Sri Lankan wind projects

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :automobile industryToyota Kirloskar Motor

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story