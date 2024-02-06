Now, Blackstone objects to Aakash Educational Services' debt conversion

Yet another storm is brewing at Byju’s, with Blackstone, the US-based private-equity firm that owns 12 per cent in Akash Education Services (AES), objecting to Aarin Capital Partners converting its debt into equity in AES.

This, said Blackstone, would dilute its (Blackstone’s) stake in AES, a Byju’s subsidiary.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The debt of $300 million, when converted into equity, will increase the stake of Bengaluru-based billionaire Ranjan Pai-led Aarin Capital Partners in AES to 39 per cent and dilute the stake of existing shareholders, including Blackstone.

The debt conversion is happening at a lower equity valuation of $600 million for AES when compared to the $950 million paid by Think & Learn in 2021, when it had acquired the company from the founders, the Chaudhry family.