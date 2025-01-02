V2 Retail's revenue from operations increases 58.1% to Rs 591 crore in Q3

V2 Retail on Thursday reported a 58.1 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 591.03 crore for the December quarter.

The value retailer reported revenue from operations of Rs 373.76 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, V2 Retail told the BSE in a regulatory filing.

"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 591.03 crore registering a 58 per cent YoY growth," V2 Retail said while sharing the quarter-end update.

The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 160, with 21 new openings during the quarter.

"V2 Retail continues its strategic expansion into key markets, bringing the total retail area to 17.22 lakh sq ft," it said.

The Ram Chandra Agarwal-promoted company has achieved same store sales growth of 25 per cent in Q3, FY25 as compared to Q3, FY24, helped by a "strong consumer demand and operational efficiency", it added.

Shares of V2 Retail Ltd on Thursday settle at Rs 1,643.75 on the BSE, down 2.60 per cent from its previous close.