Visakhapatnam Port signs Rs 300 cr deal for flyover to ease cargo traffic

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority signed a Rs 300 crore agreement with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Thursday to construct a flyover aimed at reducing congestion and enabling seamless cargo movement via road and rail traffic towards the port.

Designed to improve traffic management and cargo evacuation, the project will cover the areas surrounding the port and critical parts of the city leading to it.

"The agreement pertains to the construction of a flyover bridge connecting Seahorse Junction to the dock area at Vizag Port. The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 300 crore. The flyover will eliminate 11 level crossings that currently obstruct traffic flow, ensuring smooth cargo movement," stated an official press release from VPA.

Spanning 3.3 km in length, the flyover will feature a carriageway width of seven meters for two lanes and 10.5 meters for three lanes, facilitating efficient entry and exit for port-bound traffic.