Vaishnaw inaugurates Optiemus' ₹870 cr tempered glass factory in Noida

Union Electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inaugurated Optiemus Infracom's tempered glass screen protectors factory here with an outlay of Rs 870 crore.
Earlier this month, the company launched RhinoTech -- Made-in-India tempered glass screen protectors, which uses glass engineered by US-based Corning.
Optiemus Infracom has invested Rs 70 crore in the first phase of the factory with installed capacity of 25 million units per annum, generating direct employment for over 600 people.
The minister said that Optiemus should consider increasing its research team headcount of 40 to 400.
Optiemus Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said that in the second phase, the company will scale up capacity to 200 million units per annum for local and global markets, with an additional investment of Rs 800 crore, creating over 4,500 direct job opportunities.
Earlier, he had said it is the first time in India that such advanced screen protection, developed with glass from Corning will be produced locally and made available for both domestic and international markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
