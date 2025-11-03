Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Vanguard, one of the world’s leading investment management companies, has announced the official launch of its Global Value Center (GVC) in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s technology transformation.

This new centre reflects Vanguard’s recognition of India — and particularly Telangana — as a strategic base for innovation, talent development, and digital transformation.

“Hyderabad represents a thriving technology ecosystem with talent and ambition that underpins Vanguard’s commitment to provide our investors with a world-class digital experience. We’re excited to open our new technology centre in Hyderabad and to welcome our new Vanguard India crew members. This technology hub builds on our decade-long collaboration in the region and will play a vital role in advancing innovation in support of our mission,” said Nitin Tandon, Global Chief Information Officer at Vanguard.

How does the launch strengthen Hyderabad’s global tech leadership? Duddila Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, inaugurated Vanguard’s GVC and met with the company’s leadership team. With over $12.5 trillion in assets under management, Vanguard is the world’s largest asset management company, joining an elite group of global financial leaders that have chosen Hyderabad as their innovation hub. The city now hosts all seven of the world’s top asset management companies — including Vanguard ($12.5 trillion), State Street Global Advisors ($5.12 trillion), and JPMorgan Asset Management ($3.7 trillion) — along with other major players such as Goldman Sachs ($3.2 trillion), Invesco ($2 trillion), UBS ($1.6 trillion), and Franklin Templeton ($1.5 trillion).

What did the Telangana government say about the development? “Today, we’re not here to make noise but to quietly advance Hyderabad as a global technology and innovation hub. Despite challenging global market conditions and a complex geopolitical landscape, we successfully anchored over 70 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) last year. We’re not stopping here. We aim to anchor 120 new GCCs next year, creating over 1.2 lakh jobs,” said Sridhar Babu. He added that with the growing demand for future skills in deep tech, innovation, and engineering, the state government will soon launch a Global Innovation Hub aimed at fostering research, breakthrough innovation, and next-generation skills — taking Hyderabad from an incubation hub to a world-class innovation centre.