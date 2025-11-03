Delhivery moves over ₹19,000 crore in goods amid record festive surge

Delhivery Ltd, India’s largest integrated logistics firm, said it moved goods worth more than ₹19,187 crore during the second phase of the 2025 festive season. The company handled over 107 million e-commerce and freight shipments in October, including a single-day peak of 7.2 million. Nearly 18,100 clients logged record daily volumes, Delhivery said.

This represents one of the largest volumes processed in the sector during the period, according to industry sources.

Delhivery’s network managed deliveries covering distances up to 4,085 km, from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh. The company delivered over 29.57 million packages within 48 hours and 13.59 million packages within 24 hours. A delivery was completed in two minutes in Bengaluru.

“Last month I thought we’d hit a record it would take us at least a few months to get to again. In a first for us, Phase 2 festive volumes turned out to be higher than Phase 1 this year. Reaching 100 million orders once, last month, was an incredible high,” said Sahil Barua, co-founder and chief executive officer of Delhivery, in a post on LinkedIn. “To have done it a second time through the festivities, through the holidays and through the rains has turned out to be the most pleasant of challenges. October was our second consecutive month with over 100 million transportation orders.”

Delhivery competes with players such as Ecom Express, XpressBees, Shiprocket, DTDC, Blue Dart and Flipkart-backed Shadowfax. ALSO READ: Dynastic politics 'grave threat' to Indian democracy: Shashi Tharoor Shadowfax processed 436.36 million orders in FY25, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.77 per cent from FY23. During the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, the company processed 294.45 million orders, representing a CAGR of 50.11 per cent from the six-month period ended September 30, 2024. Total festive sales for e-commerce firms are projected to grow 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to cross ₹1.2 trillion, with the first week alone generating ₹60,700 crore in gross merchandise value — more than half the season’s expected total — according to a Datum Intelligence report.

E-commerce firm Amazon India recorded 2.76 billion (276 crore) customer visits during its month-long Great Indian Festival sale, with more than 70 per cent originating from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, highlighting the e-commerce platform’s penetration beyond major metros. Flipkart recorded a 21 per cent increase in user visits during the opening days of its flagship Big Billion Days (TBBD) festival sale compared to TBBD 2024, driven by GST reforms and rising demand for premium electronics from smaller cities. The Walmart-owned platform saw 26 per cent year-on-year growth in premium product purchases across mobiles, televisions and refrigerators, while its quick-delivery service, Flipkart Minutes, processed 4.5 million visitors, with order volumes doubling compared to regular days.