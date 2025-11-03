Home / Companies / News / Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel expand China holiday portfolio for Indians

Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel expand China holiday portfolio for Indians

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company SOTC Travel on Monday announced the expansion of their China portfolio, promoting it as a key holiday destination for Indian travellers.

Thomas Cook India Group
Capitalising on this strong consumer sentiment, the companies said they have expanded their China holidays portfolio.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
This move is backed by a series of positive developments, including the strengthening of diplomatic relations between India and China, resumption of direct flight connectivity and a relaxed visa approval process -- all contributing to a renewed travel demand among Indians, Thomas Cook (India) stated.

The growing interest is reflected by Thomas Cook India and SOTC's internal data, with departures selling out well in advance, even during a traditionally low-season (October-November).

In addition to leisure travel, China's advanced infrastructure, expanding flight connectivity and return of trade events are also driving strong potential across both business travel and the MICE segment.

With cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu emerging as key hubs, Thomas Cook India and SOTC are witnessing increased interest from corporates for business travel as well as for meetings, incentive programmes, and conferences, they stated.

Rajeev Kale - President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, "Announcement of direct flight connectivity has opened the doors to China and driven consumer interest. Leveraging on this opportunity, we have enhanced our China portfolio to go beyond the conventional, introducing new regions and experiences that resonate with India's new age holidaymaker.

"In parallel, China's evolving landscape also positions it as a high-potential MICE destination. With world-class venues and unique incentive experiences, we see strong scope to scale our MICE business in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Thomas Cook (India)Chinese firmsTravel firms

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

