Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel expand China holiday portfolio for Indians

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company SOTC Travel on Monday announced the expansion of their China portfolio, promoting it as a key holiday destination for Indian travellers.

This move is backed by a series of positive developments, including the strengthening of diplomatic relations between India and China, resumption of direct flight connectivity and a relaxed visa approval process -- all contributing to a renewed travel demand among Indians, Thomas Cook (India) stated.

The growing interest is reflected by Thomas Cook India and SOTC's internal data, with departures selling out well in advance, even during a traditionally low-season (October-November).

Capitalising on this strong consumer sentiment, the companies said they have expanded their China holidays portfolio. In addition to leisure travel, China's advanced infrastructure, expanding flight connectivity and return of trade events are also driving strong potential across both business travel and the MICE segment. With cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu emerging as key hubs, Thomas Cook India and SOTC are witnessing increased interest from corporates for business travel as well as for meetings, incentive programmes, and conferences, they stated. Rajeev Kale - President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, "Announcement of direct flight connectivity has opened the doors to China and driven consumer interest. Leveraging on this opportunity, we have enhanced our China portfolio to go beyond the conventional, introducing new regions and experiences that resonate with India's new age holidaymaker.