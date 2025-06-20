Home / Companies / News / Vanguard group buys 1.1% stake in Vishal Mega Mart for Rs 655 crore

Vanguard group buys 1.1% stake in Vishal Mega Mart for Rs 655 crore

Following the stake buy, shares of Vishal Mega Mart rose 2.12 per cent to close at Rs 128.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange

Vishal Mega Mart
Shares of Vishal Mega Mart rose 2.12 per cent to close at Rs 128.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US-based Vanguard Group on Friday bought a 1.1 per cent stake in supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart for Rs 655 crore through open market transactions.

Following the stake buy, shares of Vishal Mega Mart rose 2.12 per cent to close at Rs 128.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Investment management company Vanguard Group, through its affiliates, purchased more than 5.04 crore equity shares in two tranches, representing a 1.1 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Vishal Mega Mart, as per bulk deal data on the NSE.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 129.74 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 655.16 crore. Details of the sellers of Vishal Mega Mart's shares could not be ascertained on the NSE. On Tuesday, Samayat Services LLP, one of the promoter entities of Vishal Mega Mart, divested a 19.6 per cent stake in the company for Rs 10,220.40 crore.

Samayat Services LLP is a special-purpose vehicle owned by private equity firm Kedaara Capital and Switzerland-based Partners Group. In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Mumbai-based Hill Fort Capital divested nearly a 1 per cent stake in Westlife Foodworld, owner-operator of McDonald's restaurants across West and South India, for Rs 104 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the data, Hill Fort Capital through its arm Hill Fort India Fund LP sold 15 lakh shares of Westlife Foodworld at an average price of Rs 696.55 per share. This took the deal value to Rs 104.54 crore. Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 14.30 lakh shares or 0.92 per cent stake in Westlife Foodworld for Rs 99.65 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Westlife Foodworld's shares could not be identified on the exchange. On Friday, the scrip of Westlife Foodworld went up 0.54 per cent to settle at Rs 700 apiece on the NSE.

In another transaction on the NSE, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 20.37 lakh shares or 0.66 per cent stake in India Cements, an UltraTech Cement company, for Rs 63.19 crore.

According to the data, the shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 310.17 apiece. Details of the sellers of the India Cements' shares could not be ascertained on the bourse.

The scrip of the India Cements dipped 2.38 per cent to end at Rs 312 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon closes ₹4,500 crore QIP to boost innovation, expand global access

Tata Motors expects to achieve 30% EV penetration ahead of target: Chandra

Bharti Space to invest $36 million in French satellite major Eutelsat

HAL outbids Adani-backed firm to bag transfer of tech of SSLV from Isro

Accenture sees strong Q3 with $17.7 billion revenue, ups FY25 guidance

Topics :Vishal Mega MartUnited States

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story