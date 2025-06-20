Biocon Ltd announced on Friday that it has successfully raised ₹4,500 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), marking its first equity fundraising since its initial public offering in 2004.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated it had issued over 136.3 million equity shares, each with a face value of ₹5, to eligible institutional investors. The shares were priced at ₹330 per unit, which includes a premium of ₹325.

The QIP was open from June 16 to 19, 2025, and received strong interest from both Indian and global investors. Biocon said this response reflects growing confidence in the company’s long-term strategic vision.

Capital to support innovation and access to affordable healthcare “The strong response to our QIP reflects deep investor conviction in Biocon's differentiated strategy and consistent execution,” said Siddharth Mittal, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Ltd. “This capital raise further strengthens our balance sheet, enabling us to invest in innovation, expand global access to lifesaving biopharmaceuticals, and advance our purpose of delivering affordable healthcare solutions that address pressing health inequities worldwide,” Mittal added. Proceeds allocated for strategic and financial needs Biocon stated that part of the capital raised will be used to purchase outstanding optionally convertible debentures of its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics Limited, from Goldman Sachs India AIF Scheme - 1 and Goldman Sachs India Alternative Investment Trust AIF Scheme - 2.