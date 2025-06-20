Home / Companies / News / Biocon closes ₹4,500 crore QIP to boost innovation, expand global access

Biocon closes ₹4,500 crore QIP to boost innovation, expand global access

Biocon raises ₹4,500 crore through QIP, its first equity issue since IPO, to fund innovation, repay debt, and expand global access to affordable biopharmaceuticals

Biocon
Biocon said this response reflects growing confidence in the company’s long-term strategic vision. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:14 PM IST
Biocon Ltd announced on Friday that it has successfully raised ₹4,500 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), marking its first equity fundraising since its initial public offering in 2004.
 
In a regulatory filing, the company stated it had issued over 136.3 million equity shares, each with a face value of ₹5, to eligible institutional investors. The shares were priced at ₹330 per unit, which includes a premium of ₹325.
 
The QIP was open from June 16 to 19, 2025, and received strong interest from both Indian and global investors. Biocon said this response reflects growing confidence in the company’s long-term strategic vision.

Capital to support innovation and access to affordable healthcare

“The strong response to our QIP reflects deep investor conviction in Biocon's differentiated strategy and consistent execution,” said Siddharth Mittal, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Ltd.
 
“This capital raise further strengthens our balance sheet, enabling us to invest in innovation, expand global access to lifesaving biopharmaceuticals, and advance our purpose of delivering affordable healthcare solutions that address pressing health inequities worldwide,” Mittal added.

Proceeds allocated for strategic and financial needs

Biocon stated that part of the capital raised will be used to purchase outstanding optionally convertible debentures of its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics Limited, from Goldman Sachs India AIF Scheme - 1 and Goldman Sachs India Alternative Investment Trust AIF Scheme - 2.
 
Additionally, the funds will be used to repay, pre-pay, or redeem certain borrowings and financial instruments, and meet other financial requirements, including general corporate expenses.

Topics :BioconFundraisingGoldman Sachs

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

