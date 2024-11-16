Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Vedanta aims to increase production across segments: Chairman Anil Agarwal

Vedanta aims to increase production across segments: Chairman Anil Agarwal

In the near future, Vedanta is aiming to double the production levels of its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, increase oil production at Cairn Oil & Gas to 3 lakh barrels of oil equivalent per day

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman
He also termed the closure of Tuticorin copper plant in Tamil Nadu as one of his smallest failures as a businessman. | File Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Saturday said the metal and mining conglomerate is aiming for significant production increases across key segments, including crude oil, zinc, and aluminium.

"We are going to produce five hundred thousand barrels of oil and gas...so many other things they are doing, but these are the major thing for me to do..." Agarwal said during his address at the HT Leadership Summit 2024.

He also termed the closure of Tuticorin copper plant in Tamil Nadu as one of his smallest failures as a businessman. "Tuticorin is one of the smallest failures. More failure you have, the more success you will get. This (failure) is the first ladder for your success," Agarwal said remembering the incidents that led to the closure of the copper unit.

In the near future, Vedanta is aiming to double the production levels of its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, increase oil production at Cairn Oil & Gas to 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Further, the group plans to enhance the capacity of its aluminium smelter operations, expanding output to 3 million tonnes per annum, which would strengthen Vedanta's position as one of the leading aluminium producers in India, Agarwal said in a communication to shareholders recently. 

   

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC dismisses Vedanta's review petition to reopen copper plant in Tamil Nadu

HZL wins gold block, marks Vedanta group's entry into yellow metal business

Premium

Vedanta slumps 15% from Sept 30 peak: is it a good entry point?

Stocks to watch, Nov 12: SBI, Britannia, Nykaa, Hindalco, ONGC, IRFC, LIC

Vedanta plans to invest $500 mn in display glass maker AvanStrate Inc

Topics :Anil AgarwalVedanta Vedanta Anil Agarwal

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story