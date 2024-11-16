Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Cedar-IBSi Capital plans to fund 10-15 startups in fintech sector

Cedar-IBSi Capital plans to fund 10-15 startups in fintech sector

The fund has already gathered commitments in the range of Rs 50-75 crore from its Rs 240 crore early-stage fund launched in 2023

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.
The company said it will seek to invest in early-stage banking tech-focused startups in their Seed-Series A rounds. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cedar-IBSi Capital on Saturday said it is looking to invest in 10-15 startups working in the banking and insurance technology segment to expand its footprint in the country.

"The fund plans to build a portfolio of the companies, allocating a budget within the range of Rs 4-10 crore, with an intensified focus on financially strengthening 8 to 10 high-performing companies," it said.

The fund has already gathered commitments in the range of Rs 50-75 crore from its Rs 240 crore early-stage fund launched in 2023, it added.

"We are focusing on investing in startups which offer unique products and innovative tech to help improve efficiency at financial institutions. We have made our first investment in Cogniquest, an intelligent document processing tech company and are looking forward to announcing our second investment shortly," Sahil Anand, Founder and Managing Partner, Cedar-IBSi Capital, said.

The business-to-consumer disruption has taken place in the last 5-8 years, but the software and core infrastructure of banks, insurance companies, and other players remain outdated and old-fashioned, he added.

"We will aim to fill the gap in this space," he said.

More From This Section

AirAsia begins Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur flight service from today

SC dismisses Vedanta's review petition to reopen copper plant in Tamil Nadu

Vi's Rs 25,000 cr debt-funding delay may threaten financial turnaround

TVS' Srinivasan, Star Health founder launch health insurance product

Mankind Pharma pledges 39.68% in Bharat Serums for Rs 5K crore NCDs

The company said it will seek to invest in early-stage banking tech-focused startups in their Seed-Series A rounds.

"The fund will focus heavily on backing seasoned entrepreneurs who are building solutions and technology in the area of BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) Technology; and enterprise fintechs.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nation at forefront of digital revolution, fintech speeding payments: RBI

Premium

A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

Razorpay launches venture investment programme in partnership with VCs

ULI will be for lending what UPI is for payments: RBI Dy Guv at BFSI Summit

Paytm hits highest level in calendar year 2024; zooms 169% in 6 months

Topics :Fintech sectorFintech start-upsFintechglobal investors

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story