Vedanta Aluminium expands alumina capacity to 3.5 MT at Lanjigarh unit

Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said it has expanded its annual alumina refining capacity to 3.5 million tonnes at its Lanjigarh unit in Odisha.

The alumina refining capacity earlier was 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), the company said in a statement.

It plans to further increase alumina refining capacity to 5 MTPA, besides increasing aluminium production capacity to 3 MTPA from 2.37 MTPA at present, the Vedanta Group company said.

Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said: "We expanded the capacity, which strengthens our raw material security and reduces costs for our Jharsuguda and BALCO aluminium smelters. It is a significant step towards 100 per cent vertical integration and strongly positions us for sustainable growth within the global aluminium market".