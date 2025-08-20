NCLT defers hearing on Vedanta demerger after govt flags irregularities

Taking note of these objections, the NCLT deferred the matter to September 17 for further hearing.

Background to the Vedanta demerger

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta announced its demerger plan in September 2023 , proposing a split into four independently listed entities focusing on aluminium, oil and gas, power, and base metals. The company explained that the restructuring would sharpen operational focus, improve efficiencies, and unlock shareholder value.

The original completion deadline of March 2025 has already been extended to September 30, 2025, as the company awaits regulatory approvals, including the NCLT’s clearance.

The plan secured near-unanimous support from stakeholders. In February, it was approved by 99.99 per cent of shareholders, 99.59 per cent of secured creditors, and 99.95 per cent of unsecured creditors.