Welspun One acquires 107 acres in Karnataka for warehousing projects

Welspun Group-backed warehousing and logistics platform Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) on Wednesday announced it has acquired two land parcels totalling 107 acres in southern India for two warehousing projects.
With this acquisition, the company's total footprint has expanded to over 260 acres across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, marking a significant step in strengthening its pan-South India presence, Welspun One said.
This portfolio represents a development potential of over 6 million sq ft, supported by a committed investment of $250 million (Rs 2,150 crore), the company said.
Welspun One said it has acquired around 51 acres of land in Hoskote and 56 acres in Devanahalli, Karnataka.
With these acquisitions, the company has further strengthened its presence in South India, underscoring its confidence in the region's long-term growth potential.
"The Bengaluru market in particular holds immense promise, and these investments demonstrate our conviction and capability," said Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group.
These acquisitions will enhance Welspun One's warehousing capabilities, creating scalable hubs to serve diverse occupiers across multiple industries, the company said.
In East Bengaluru's Hoskote cluster, Welspun One has acquired around 51 acres for its Proxima category park, a Grade-A warehousing facility built to serve 3PLs, FMCG, and retail players, it said.
The second acquisition, around 56 acres in Devanahalli, is part of the upcoming Proxima Plus category, a first-of-its-kind premium warehousing development by Welspun One.
Proxima Plus parks by Welspun One are designed to serve discerning occupiers, including electronics, aerospace, EV, and pharma firms, offering plug-and-play features, tech-enabled infrastructure, and superior design aesthetics.
"From North Chennai to Bengaluru, we've stayed ahead of the curve, identifying and investing in the right micro-markets before they turn mainstream, " said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app