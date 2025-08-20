Apollo aims to double India assets to $4 billion in 3 years on credit boom

By Saikat Das

Apollo Global Management Inc. plans to double its assets under management in India to $4 billion over the next three years, as it looks to capitalize on the booming private credit market — an opening also attracting other global giants.

“India is a big opportunity for global private credit funds like us as traditional banks cannot fund the entire economic growth story,” Matthew Michelini, head of Apollo’s Asia-Pacific business, said in an interview.

ALSO READ: Apollo in talks to invest $750 million in Adani's Mumbai Airport bonds The New York-based asset manager, which has about $2 billion assets in India, mainly in private credit, is targeting sectors including infrastructure, financial services, leading industrials and supply chain finance. Local firms are also tapping it to help finance overseas acquisitions, Singapore-based Michelini said.

While the potential is huge in the world’s fastest-growing major economy as mainstay lenders and non-bank firms scale back funding due to tougher regulation, competition for both deals and talent is intensifying. Investors such as Cerberus Capital Management LP, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, and Ares Management Corp. are expanding rapidly in India. At the same time, the sizzling market is raising concerns about potential weakening of lending standards. Some asset managers including KKR & Co. previously faced challenges during the shadow-banking crisis that rippled through India’s financial system before the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the alternative asset manager expects the vast majority of its investments in the country to be focused on credit and senior equity as deals pick up. Underscoring the boom, Indian real estate and construction conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group completed a $3.4 billion private financing in May, the largest ever in India, led by a long line-up of foreign investors. Apollo, which had $840 billion of global assets under management by the end of June, plans to double its investment headcount in India to about 50 over the next three years, focusing mainly on expanding its credit and supply-chain finance groups. “We need this team to help analyze local business models, provide local India market context, and maintain day to day relationships with our investment partners,” Michelini said.

Overall, bank lending to the non-banking finance sector in India grew just 6.7 per cent in 2024, down from 15 per cent in 2023 - the slowest pace in four years, according to a March report by PwC. The ratio of risk weighted assets to total assets for banks fell from 74 per cent to 58 per cent over the 10 years to December 2023, highlighting an opportunity for alternative lenders to finance lower-rated corporates and mid-sized borrowers, it said. The domestic private credit industry has also been boosted by a $1 trillion government infrastructure push over the past five years. “Infrastructure is super interesting in India that will yield several lending opportunities,” Michelini said. Apollo led a $750 million debt refinancing for conglomerate Adani Group’s Mumbai international airport from investors in June, besides backing the likes of JSW Cement and Hero FinCorp.