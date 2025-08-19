Coforge emerges mega player in mid-tier India's IT services market

Coforge has quietly climbed the ranks in the mid-tier Indian information technology (IT) services space and is entangled in stiff competition with Mphasis, Hexaware and Persistent to emerge as the next big company after LTIMindtree.

According to data, Coforge is currently ranked number eight, behind LTIMIndtree and Mphasis.

While Coforge reported revenue of $1.44 billion for the previous financial year ended March 31 (FY25), Mphasis reported revenue of $1.68 billion during the same period. LTIMindtree, however, is way above with about $4.5 billion. The bigger battle is between Coforge and Persistent. The two firms crossed the $1 billion revenue mark two years back and have been growing at a break-neck speed since then. Persistent reported revenue of $1.4 billion for the year ended March 31.