Coforge emerges mega player in mid-tier India's IT services market

According to data Coforge is currently ranked at number eight, behind LTIMIndtree and Mphasis

Coforge
premium
Shares of Coforge, which traded on the BSE at just about ₹400 five years ago, stood at ₹1,641 as of August 14. | File Image
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
Coforge has quietly climbed the ranks in the mid-tier Indian information technology (IT) services space and is entangled in stiff competition with Mphasis, Hexaware and Persistent to emerge as the next big company after LTIMindtree.
 
According to data, Coforge is currently ranked number eight, behind LTIMIndtree and Mphasis.
 
While Coforge reported revenue of $1.44 billion for the previous financial year ended March 31 (FY25), Mphasis reported revenue of $1.68 billion during the same period. LTIMindtree, however, is way above with about $4.5 billion.  The bigger battle is between Coforge and Persistent. The two firms crossed the $1 billion revenue mark two years back and have been growing at a break-neck speed since then.  Persistent reported revenue of $1.4 billion for the year ended March 31. 
At a time when large IT firms have reported annual growth in low-single digits, these two companies have stood out with high double-digit growth and differentiated offerings. These have helped them win deals in a challenging macroeconomic situation.
 
What has worked for Coforge, analysts say, is its hyperspecialisation in select sectors, such as banking and financial services and insurance, travel tourism and hospitality and public enterprises.  Cof­orge’s growth has also been propelled by three levers — a strong domain-led go-to-market strategy, early bets on platforms and IP-led solutions, and a willingness to be aggressive in deal pursuit while other firms are more conservative.  The company has also invested in proprietary solutions and accelerators that help it stand out in many competitive deal situations. Inve­stors have also rewarded the sto­cks of Coforge and Persistent handsomely over last few years.  Shares of Coforge, which traded on the BSE at just about ₹400 five years ago, stood at ₹1,641 as of August 14. 
 
 
 

Topics :Indian IT services firmsIT servicesCoforgeLTIMindtreeMphasis

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

