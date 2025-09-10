Vedanta in process of acquiring land for 3 MTPA aluminium smelter in Odisha

Vedanta is in the process of acquiring land for its 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter in Dhenkanal, Odisha, a top company official said on Wednesday.

"We are moving towards setting up a new mega aluminium plant at Dhenkanal, Odisha, (with a capacity of) three million tonnes," Rajiv Kumar, Chief Executive Officer for the Aluminium business at Vedanta, said.

Currently, the company's total capacity stands at 3 million tonnes. "We want to go to six million tonnes, for which we are actively involved in land acquisition, and hopefully things are progressing very well," Kumar said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ALUMEX India 2025, organised by Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI) in the national capital during September 10-13.

This green aluminium smelter, he said, has the potential to create over two lakh jobs. On the investment to be made in the said plant, he said that "Aluminium is very heavy on investment and is a capital-intensive industry...it is progressing and any facility like this will take three to four years." Vedanta, he said, is a manufacturer and exporter of billets, a key raw material for the extrusion industry. "We have in place a roadmap. We are already investing in billet capacity. We are already 580 kilo tonnes and moving to doubling the capacity," he explained. Furthermore, Kumar stated that the company is also planning to establish an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha, and is inviting downstream players to set up their manufacturing units at this park.