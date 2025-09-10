Home / Companies / News / Vedanta in process of acquiring land for 3 MTPA aluminium smelter in Odisha

Vedanta in process of acquiring land for 3 MTPA aluminium smelter in Odisha

The company is also planning to establish an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha, and is inviting downstream players to set up their manufacturing units at this park, said CEO Rajiv Kumar

Vedanta
"We are moving towards setting up a new mega aluminium plant at Dhenkanal, Odisha, (with a capacity of) three million tonnes," Rajiv Kumar, Chief Executive Officer for the Aluminium business at Vedanta, said. (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta is in the process of acquiring land for its 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter in Dhenkanal, Odisha, a top company official said on Wednesday.

"We are moving towards setting up a new mega aluminium plant at Dhenkanal, Odisha, (with a capacity of) three million tonnes," Rajiv Kumar, Chief Executive Officer for the Aluminium business at Vedanta, said.

Currently, the company's total capacity stands at 3 million tonnes. "We want to go to six million tonnes, for which we are actively involved in land acquisition, and hopefully things are progressing very well," Kumar said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ALUMEX India 2025, organised by Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI) in the national capital during September 10-13.

This green aluminium smelter, he said, has the potential to create over two lakh jobs.

On the investment to be made in the said plant, he said that "Aluminium is very heavy on investment and is a capital-intensive industry...it is progressing and any facility like this will take three to four years."  Vedanta, he said, is a manufacturer and exporter of billets, a key raw material for the extrusion industry.

"We have in place a roadmap. We are already investing in billet capacity. We are already 580 kilo tonnes and moving to doubling the capacity," he explained.

Furthermore, Kumar stated that the company is also planning to establish an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha, and is inviting downstream players to set up their manufacturing units at this park.

ALUMEX India 2025, the country's first dedicated aluminium extrusion exhibition, is expected to bring together more than 200 exhibitors and around 25,000 business visitors from across the aluminium value chain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HAL signs SSLV tech transfer agreement with Isro, IN-SPACe, and NSIL

'No blast, no supply hit': ONGC clarifies after Uran plant fire near Mumbai

Andhra picks company to build 'India's largest' PCB manufacturing factory

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk to cut 9,000 job to save $1.3 billion annually

BYD senior management to visit India, looks to strengthen presence

Topics :Company NewsOdisha Land AcquisitionVedanta aluminium

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story