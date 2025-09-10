'No blast, no supply hit': ONGC clarifies after Uran plant fire near Mumbai

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday clarified that there has been no disruption in gas supply following a fire at its Uran plant near Navi Mumbai on September 8. Reports suggesting an impact on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) availability were inaccurate, the company said.

A fire broke out at ONGC's Uran plant, located in Raigad district, around 3 pm on Monday. The blaze, which lasted for roughly two hours, was brought under control by ONGC's fire brigade. No injuries were reported.

Videos and photos of thick smoke and towering flames from the incident caused concern among local residents. The Uran plant is a key integrated facility that processes crude oil and natural gas from offshore fields into stabilised crude, LPG, and other products.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which distributes gas in Mumbai, initially indicated that low pipeline pressure could affect CNG stations, although domestic piped gas (PNG) supply would continue without interruption. MGL advised industrial and commercial users to switch to alternative fuels until normal operations resumed. What did ONGC say In a statement, ONGC said, "A section of the media has reported potential impacts on gas supplies. ONGC clarifies that there is no disruption in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply to consumers at any point during or after this incident." The company further said, "Media also reported blast along with fire, which is not true. Gas supply from Uran plant to city distribution networks continued without interruption throughout the event."