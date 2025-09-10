HAL signs SSLV tech transfer agreement with Isro, IN-SPACe, and NSIL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and Isro on Wednesday signed a technology transfer agreement for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

The SSLV is a three-stage launch vehicle designed to place satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Under the contract, HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase, the company said in a press release.

The agreement grants HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable licence to the SSLV technology, covering design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, post-flight analysis, training, and support. HAL will be responsible for mass production of SSLVs to cater to domestic and global demand, it added.

"HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, Isro, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services," HAL CMD D K Sunil said. HAL recognises the strategic importance of SSLV in meeting the growing demand for launching small satellites for applications in communication, earth observation, navigation, and more, he added. HAL's efforts will not only ensure indigenous manufacturing of SSLVs but also create new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem, he further said. The company said the transfer gives HAL autonomy to build, own, and operate the launch vehicle, in line with its long-term strategy to establish a dedicated space vertical.