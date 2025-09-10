Andhra Pradesh clears Syrma's ₹1,593 cr projects under electronics push

In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s electronics manufacturing ambitions, the state government has approved India’s largest Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing facility at Menakuru village in Naidupeta by Syrma Strategic Electronics (SSEPL).

This will be the first project grounded under the state’s newly launched Electronics Components Manufacturing and Supply (ECMS) Policy (2025–30). SSEPL will invest Rs 1,076 crore to establish a PCB manufacturing and research and development facility, which will generate 1,011 jobs.

Early-bird incentives under ECMS policy

The company will receive “early-bird” incentives under the policy, including a 75 per cent subsidised cost for 12.56 acres of land allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), subject to clearance from the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

The facility will produce single, multilayer, high-density interconnect (HDI), and flexible PCBs, critical components for consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and renewable energy sectors. Officials said the plant would help reduce India’s import dependence on PCBs, a major gap in the electronics value chain. Two more Syrma projects cleared Alongside the PCB project, two other proposals from the Syrma Group have also been approved. These include a Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) facility by Syrma Components with an investment of Rs 417.78 crore and potential to create 647 jobs. This unit will be allotted 10 acres of land at 75 per cent subsidised cost in Menakuru, also under the ECMS policy.

The group has also lined up an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility by Syrma SGS Technology with an investment of Rs 100 crore and employment for 510 people. This unit will be allotted 4.14 acres of land at APIIC cost, under the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy 4.0 (2024–29). In total, the Syrma Group is committing Rs 1,593 crore across the three projects, generating more than 2,100 jobs in Naidupeta. The approvals were finalised by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) on August 28, following recommendations from the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC). Andhra Pradesh pushes electronics hub ambition

The state government’s ECMS policy offers incentives such as capital subsidies, power benefits, and land at concessional rates to attract early investors. With this initiative, Andhra Pradesh has signalled its intent to position itself as a hub for electronics components manufacturing and a key contributor to India’s global electronics ambitions. “We are ready to start once the PLI is cleared. Trial productions will start in 2026–27, and commercial production is likely by 2027–28. Andhra Pradesh is offering a proactive policy. Plus, this location is just 35 minutes from Tirupati, which is also becoming a hub of electronics manufacturing,” J S Gujral, Managing Director of Syrma SGS Technology, told Business Standard in July.