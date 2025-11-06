Home / Companies / News / Vedanta's power business secures 500 MW power purchase deal from Tamil Nadu

Vedanta's power business secures 500 MW power purchase deal from Tamil Nadu

Meenakshi Energy will supply 300 MW and VLCTPP will supply 200 MW of power to Tamil Nadu under a five-year contract

thermal power plant, power
Representational Image: These assets, now positioned under the Vedanta Power business, play a pivotal role in supporting India’s energy security.
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vedanta Ltd’s thermal business units — Meenakshi Energy (MEL) and Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant (VLCTPP) — have jointly secured a 500 mega watt (MW) Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL), a move that marks a major milestone for the company’s Independent Power Producer (IPP) operations.
 
According to the Letters of Award (LOAs), Meenakshi Energy will supply 300 MW and VLCTPP will supply 200 MW of power to Tamil Nadu under a five-year contract, effective from February 1, 2026, to January 31, 2031, at a tariff of ₹5.38 per kWh.
 
Vedanta Power secured the highest allocation — 500 MW out of a total 1,580 MW tendered by TNPDCL, highlighting its competitive strength and operational excellence.
 
Strengthening Vedanta’s IPP business
 
Vedanta Power, which includes MEL in Andhra Pradesh and VLCTPP in Chhattisgarh, has rapidly expanded its presence as one of India’s most reliable private power producers. Both plants were recently acquired and operationalised in record time, the company said.
 
“Reliable baseload power is vital to India’s energy security, and thermal energy continues to play a key role in ensuring that stability,” said Rajinder Singh Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer – Power, Vedanta Limited. “This win reflects Vedanta’s growing leadership in efficient and dependable power generation. The PPAs enhance revenue visibility and financial strength as we move toward the proposed demerger of our power portfolio under the Vedanta Power identity.”
 
Revived and operational in record time
 
Vedanta acquired Meenakshi Energy, a 1,000 MW thermal power plant located in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, in 2023 and executed a rapid revival plan that brought the plant to full operational capacity within two years.
 
Similarly, the 1,200 MW Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant (VLCTPP) in Singhitarai, Chhattisgarh — formerly Athena Chhattisgarh Power Limited — was acquired as a half-built project in 2022 and achieved commissioning of its first 600 MW unit in August 2025.
 
Powering India’s energy future
 
Across its businesses, Vedanta operates nearly 12 GW of thermal power capacity, of which about 5 GW comprises merchant power (IPP assets) across Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.
 
These assets, now positioned under the Vedanta Power business, play a pivotal role in supporting India’s energy security and economic resilience through dependable, scalable, and efficient power generation.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Life posts 17% rise in individual new business premium in H1FY26

PB Healthcare acquires Fitterfly to expand into preventive digital care

Brigade Enterprises Q2 sales bookings rise 12% to ₹2,034 cr on high demand

Premium

Lenskart opens smart-glasses platform to developers in AI wearables push

M&M to sell entire 3.45% stake in RBL Bank via ₹682-cr block deal

Topics :Vedanta Tamil NaduVedanta power sales

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story