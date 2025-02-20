Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Vedanta raises Rs 2,600 crore through non-convertible debentures

Vedanta raises Rs 2,600 crore through non-convertible debentures

Vedanta has allotted 54,000 rupee-denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 540 crores

Vedanta
On February 11, the company's committee of directors had approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mining major Vedanta on Thursday said it has raised Rs 2,600 crore through issuance of non convertible debentures.

In a filing on BSE, Vedanta said the committee of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 2,06,000 rupee-denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 2,060 crore (Series 1 debentures). 

Besides, it has allotted 54,000 rupee-denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 540 crores (series 2 debentures), Vedanta said.

On February 11, the company's committee of directors had approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emmvee Energy to invest Rs 15,000 cr in K'taka for solar manufacturing unit

Samsung seeks TN govt's help after striking workers try to 'disrupt ops'

Burman family acquires control, becomes promoter of Religare Enterprises

Sun Pharma seeks shareholders' nod for $1 bn related-party transactions

Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services for smart energy transition

Topics :Vedanta Vedanta ResourcesNon convertible debentures

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story