Samsung seeks TN govt help after striking workers try to 'disrupt ops'

Samsung India on Thursday sought the Tamil Nadu government’s help in ensuring smooth operations at its Sriperumbudur plant while claiming that a group of workers tried to disrupt operations, even as the stand-off between the striking workers and management entered 15th day.

“At Samsung, our priority is to maintain a safe and stable workplace for all workers. A certain section of workers once again illegally tried to disrupt operations and industrial peace today. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities by workers that disrupt industrial stability and peace at the workplace,” the company said in a statement.

At least 600 members of Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) have been on a strike on the premises of the Samsung India Electronics facility in Sriperumbudur, following the suspension of three union leaders.

The union has been asking the South Koren firm to revoke the suspension.

Early on Thursday, the police had asked the workers to vacate the place of their strike. At a temporary protest site at Vella Gate where a section of the company workers was in protest.

According to the Union, the workers staged a sit-in protest at the production section after forcing contract workers involved in illegal production to move.

Meanwhile, the firm has sought the government’s help to maintain discipline.

“It is important for all employees to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will be subject to disciplinary action after due process. While our production remains uninterrupted, we urge the state authorities to secure the safety of our workers, maintain discipline and provide ease of doing business,” it added.

The Sriperumbudur unit, responsible for manufacturing refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines, contributes significantly to the South Korean giant’s $12 billion revenue in India.

Sriperumbudur, traditionally an automobile and electronics manufacturing hub, has seen labour unrest before. The current dispute follows a 37-day strike last year that partially disrupted Samsung’s production.