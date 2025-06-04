Vedanta surpasses 1 GW renewable energy mark, targets 2.5 GW by 2030

Indian mining and metals firm Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it has increased its renewable energy power capacity to 1.03 GW. The company said it is on track to achieve its goal of reaching 2.5 GW of clean energy by 2030.

According to a statement, the company has ramped up its round-the-clock equivalent renewable power capacity to 1.03 GW through power delivery agreements.

Vedanta stated that it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Emission mitigation potential and technologies used

“The 1 GW renewable energy will potentially enable Vedanta to mitigate more than 6 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This is roughly equivalent to carbon sequestration by nearly 350 million trees annually,” the company said.

Vedanta has adopted a combination of wind, solar, and pump storage technologies for its renewable energy projects. Focus on sustainability and growth Priya Agarwal Hebbar, non-executive director, Vedanta Ltd and chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, said, “Our integrated approach to resource management and sustainability is central to Vedanta's vision of transforming for a sustainable future.” “As the Indian economy expands, Vedanta is undergoing a transformation that will support the rapidly growing needs of the economy. By expanding our production of critical minerals and investing in renewable energy, we are powering global efforts to combat climate change,” she added.