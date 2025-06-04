KEC International bags ₹2,211 crore orders across T&D, cables, pipelines

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC company under the RPG Group, has secured new orders amounting to ₹2,211 crore across its key business segments.

In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector, the company has received contracts for projects in the Middle East and the Americas, which include the design, supply, and installation of 380 kV overhead transmission lines in Saudi Arabia. It has also secured supply contracts for towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

In the Oil & Gas Pipelines segment, KEC has bagged its second international order for terminal station works in Africa, in addition to its ongoing pipeline-laying project in the region.

ALSO READ: KEC International: Analysts up target price but stay cautious post Q4 show The company has also won orders for the supply of various types of cables for customers in both domestic and international markets. MENA region continues to drive growth KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with operations spanning multiple sectors, including Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. It is the flagship entity of the RPG Group. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said, “These wins reaffirm the MENA region’s strategic importance as a key growth driver for us. Our subsidiary, SAE Towers, has secured a significant tower supply order in Mexico, reflecting an uptick in the North American T&D market. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over ₹4,200 crore, a robust growth of around 40 per cent vis-à-vis last year.”