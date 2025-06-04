County Group to invest Rs 1,800 cr to develop housing project in Ghaziabad

Realty firm County Group will invest Rs 1,800 crore to develop a housing project in Ghaziabad as part of its expansion plan.

The company has launched new project 'Jade County', which is spread over 13.33 acres, comprising around 1,000 units.

In a statement on Wednesday, County Group said that it has bought this land parcel in Wave Group's large township 'Wave City' for Rs 400 crore.

The total saleable area in this project will be 30 lakh square feet. The "total investment outlay will be Rs 1,800 crore", it added.

Amit Modi, Director at County Group, said the project is strategically located in Wave City along the NH24 corridor.