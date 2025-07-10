Vedanta's Anil Agarwal vows transparency after Viceroy's allegations

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday vowed the company's unflinching commitment to transparency, a day after US-based short-seller Viceroy Research released a report accusing the group’s London-based parent, Vedanta Resources Limited, of running a “ponzi-like” structure.

The report alleged widespread financial misconduct, accounting fraud, and rising insolvency risks across the conglomerate.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s 60th annual general meeting (AGM), Agarwal said: “Regarding the report, we are extremely transparent. Disclosure and transparency are fundamental values for us, and they are our strength.”

ALSO READ: Premiums of life insurance companies rise 4.3% in Q1FY26, shows data "This appears to be a motivated report, but we will address it,” he added.

Vedanta Resources Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deshnee Naidoo, said there is no information in the US-based short seller Viceroy Research’s report released on Wednesday, which India listed Vedanta Ltd has not voluntarily shared previously. “As the chairman said, it is all about the disclosures and the transparency that we have maintained with you over the decades. The authors of the report have compiled only part information, filled with gross inaccuracies, which you (shareholders) have also discerned as part of this meeting,” she said. Responding to shareholders' queries on the timeline for the demerger, Agarwal said the process is expected to be completed before September.

Agarwal said all four demerged entities have the potential to grow into a $100-billion enterprise. The demerger will split Vedanta into five separate entities, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and Vedanta. “Your (addressing the shareholder) company is also moving forward to unlock maximum value for all of you. We are in an advanced stage of restructuring our business by moving to a pure-play model. Our demerger proposal has received support from over 99.5 per cent of shareholders and creditors.” said Agarwal. He explained that the company is now focusing on three points, demerge, diversify and deleverage.

In terms of capital expenditure (capex), Naidoo said that the company's aim is to reduce India's import substitution of natural resources to zero. She also noted that only 2 per cent of the company's revenue is exposed to the US tariffs. "To support that we are allocating $5.5 billion to $6 billion, that's ₹50,000 crore to growth capex over the next three to four years. This will take our annual Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), as we've already guided the market towards $10 billion," she explained.